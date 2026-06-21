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Travis Kelce goes full party mode after epic Taylor Swift shoutout

Travis Kelce drops surprise Taylor Swift moment at packed LA show

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published June 21, 2026

Travis Kelce goes full party mode after epic Taylor Swift shoutout
Travis Kelce goes full party mode after epic Taylor Swift shoutout

Travis Kelce may be in the NFL offseason, but judging by his latest appearance, the Kansas City Chiefs star has not lost his talent for entertaining a crowd.

The 36-year-old tight end unexpectedly became the life of the party during DJ Chris Lake’s concert in Los Angeles, trading football plays for dance moves in a moment that quickly lit up social media.

Fan videos from the event showed Kelce fully embracing the festival atmosphere from a VIP platform before eventually making his way onto the stage.

Dresses casually in a blue checkered overshirt and red cap, he looked less like an NFL superstar and more like a world’s most enthusiastic hype man.

The biggest reaction came when Kelce grabbed a microphone to introduce a remix tied to his fiancée, Taylor Swift.

"This is a remix of Taylor Swift," the track announcement played as Kelce bounced to the beat and encouraged the crowd to get louder.

“I know y’all feel it,” he shouted before adding, “lose your f---ing minds."

And honestly, the audience seemed more than happy to accept the assignment.

Videos from the night also showed Kelce dancing alongside Chris Lake behind the DJ booth, pumping his fist in the air and even firing a bubble gun into the crowd – a sentence nobody probably expected to read this week.

The viral moment comes during a busy stretch for Kelce, who is in Los Angeles for a live recording of the New Heights podcast with brother Jason Kelce.

Just days earlier, he was in New York supporting Swift as she made history at the Songwriters Hall of Fame, becoming the youngest woman ever inducted.

For fans keeping score, Travis Kelce remains undefeated at two things this summer: supporting taylor Swift and stealing the spotlight when nobody sees it coming. 

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