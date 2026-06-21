Noah Price talks about wanting nine kids with Venezuela Fury

The couple opened up for the first time about having children in the future, despite being critcised for marrying at a young age

Venezuela Fury and her new husband, Noah Price, have opened up for the first time about having children in the future, despite being critcised for marrying at a young age.

The influencer, who has around 1.3 million followers on TikTok, has continued to entertain fans by sharing candid moments from her married life with husband Noah Price, 19.

For those unversed, Venezuela is the eldest daughter of Tyson and Paris Fury.

The 16-year-old tied the knot with Noah Price last month in a lavish Isle of Man ceremony.

The couple have since moved into a static caravan to begin their married life together after enjoying a lavish honeymoon in Marbella.

In a new interview, Noah, 19, joked that he would like have eight or nine kids one day.

Responding to Noah's suggestion that he wants 'eight or nine kids', Venezuela told The Sun: 'I want as many as we are blessed with.

'If you are tortured with one, you may as well have more. It's part of married life when you love someone like we do.'

She also addressed the criticism they have received for marrying so young, telling the publication: 'When you've found the one you love, there's no point waiting. Dad told me not to listen to what others say or let anybody get involved in our marriage.'

The star exchanged vows with Noah at the Victorian Royal Chapel of St John's on the Isle of Man in May.