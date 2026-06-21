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Taylor Swift's friendship reset? Blake Lively reportedly welcomed back

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are expected to hold their wedding celebration on July 3

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 21, 2026

Taylor Swifts friendship reset? Blake Lively reportedly welcomed back
Taylor Swift's friendship reset? Blake Lively reportedly welcomed back

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively are reportedly trying to fix their friendship after a public fallout that kept fans talking for months.

Now, new reports suggest things may be improving between them.

Sources say the two have recently spoken over the phone and are slowly rebuilding trust.

One report claims that Taylor has even invited Blake to her wedding celebration with Travis Kelce, which is now kind of a possible sign of peace between them.

Insiders described the invitation as an “olive branch,” meaning Taylor may be open to moving past the tension.

Another source said Blake is “on the cusp” of a second chance, but it is still not confirmed if she will attend the wedding.

The reported fallout, however, started after Blake got into legal drama with It Ends With Us and actor Justin Baldoni.

Court related discussions reportedly affected her friendship with the Life of a Showgirl hitmaker and created distance between them.

At one point, reports even claimed the actress might be left off the wedding guest list, but things now seem to have shifted again after recent conversations.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are expected to hold their wedding celebration on July 3 in New York City, with many big celebrity names rumored to attend.

For now, neither Taylor nor Blake has confirmed the reunion or the invitation.

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