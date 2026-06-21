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Gordon Ramsay reacts to daughter Holly's baby news

The baby will be the first grandchild of celebrity chef Gordon and his wife, Tana

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published June 21, 2026

Family members and loved ones quickly flooded the comments section with messages of love and congratulations
Family members and loved ones quickly flooded the comments section with messages of love and congratulations

Gordon Ramsay has shared his excitement about becoming a grandfather for the first time after his daughter, Holly, announced that she is pregnant with her first child.

In a sweet post shared by the 26-year-old influencer, Holly and her husband, Adam Peaty, revealed that they are expecting a baby girl in December.

The baby will be the first grandchild of celebrity chef Gordon and his wife, Tana.

Family members and loved ones quickly flooded the comments section with messages of love and congratulations.

Among those sending their best wishes were Gordon Ramsay, Tilly Ramsay, Romeo Beckham, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham.

Gordon, 59, who shares six children with his wife Tana, then shared his excitement at the news in the comments of Holly's post, writing:' 'Congratulations to you both sending lots of love Dad .

'I'm going to be a very overexcited Grandad especially this Christmas @hollyramsaypeaty @adamramsaypeaty.'

Holly's sister Tilly also gushed that it was the 'best news ever.'

Gordon and Tana share Megan, 27, twins Jack and Holly, 26, Tilly, 24, Oscar, six, and the youngest, Jesse James, two. 

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