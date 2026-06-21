Anne Hathaway stuns fans with major secret while promoting 'DWP2'

Anne Hathaway has spent months promoting movies, walking red carpets and dominating Hollywood headlines – and all the while, she was quietly keeping one major secret.

The Oscar winner surprised fans by announcing she is expecting her third child with husband Adam Shulman, revealing the happy news only after completing a whirlwind global press tour for The Devil Wears Prada 2.

According to an industry insider, Hathaway managed the demanding schedule while pregnant without missing a beat.

“She did her entire Devil Wears Prada 2 tour around the world quietly pregnant. Her work ethic is unbelievable,” the source said. “She's a superhero.”

The timing makes the announcement even more remarkable. Hathaway, 43, is in the middle of what many are calling one of the biggest years of her career.

Between major premieres, a headline-making Met Gala appearance and an impressive lineup of films, the actress seems determined to prove that sleep is optional.

“She's having the year of her career and now a baby,” the insider added. “It's pretty incredible.”

Hathaway revealed pregnancy on Instagram with a simple but heartwarming video. Wearing a flowing white dress, she stepped into frame before unveiling her baby bump as Barbara Lewis’ Baby I’m Yours played in the background.

“x Baby, I'm yours x,” she captioned the post.

The actress recently reflected on balancing an intense workload, saying, “Do you like the reason that you're tired?” before adding, “I appreciate it because I'm sure some people don't love the reason that they're tired.”

With The Odyssey, The End of Oak Street, Verity and several other projects arriving this year, Hathaway’s schedule remains packed.

But if there’s one thing this surprise pregnancy reveal proved, it’s that Anne Hathaway can apparently carry a blockbuster year–and a baby–at the exact same time.