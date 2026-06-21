Courteney Cox looks back at James Burrows and his “cox n hammer” nickname

Courteney Cox has joined her Friends co stars in remembering famous TV director James Burrows after his death at the age of 85.

The 62-year-old star shared a post on Instagram saying that she was very sad and called him someone who played a big part in her life and in the success of Friends.

Cox said Burrows had a funny nickname for her, “Cox N Hammer.”

She admitted she never really understood it, but it always made her smile because it came from him.

The Scream actress also said he used to call the Friends cast “the kids” and treated them like his own family.

She, however, went on to add that he guided them a lot, not just in acting but also in how to handle life and work.

Cox shared that Burrows was very honest and always said things as they were, and many times he turned out to be right.

The Friends icon more added that she always loved when he came back to direct episodes because everything felt better with him on set.

The mother of one then praised him for being kind, wise and very humble, saying it was rare to see someone so talented stay so grounded.

She also sent love to his wife Debbie and his family.

In the end, Courteney Cox shared that she will miss his laughter and warmth, but believes his impact will always stay with everyone who knew him.