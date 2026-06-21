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Keith Urban publicly wishes Nicole Kidman on first birthday after divorce

Oscar winner Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban finalised their divorce earlier this year

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 21, 2026

Keith Urban publicly wishes Nicole Kidman on first birthday after divorce
Keith Urban publicly wishes Nicole Kidman on first birthday after divorce

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman’s marriage of nearly two decades may have ended but the exes appear to remain on good terms.

Despite finalising their divorce on January 6, the country music star proved there’s no bad blood between the former couple as he took to social media to wish his ex-wife on her special day.

The Australian-American singer and songwriter publicly marked the Oscar winner’s 59th birthday with a simple but warm message.

Keith Urban publicly wishes Nicole Kidman on first birthday after divorce

On Saturday, June 20, he wrote “happy birthday nicole mary!!!!!!!!!!!!” on his Instagram Stories.

This birthday marked the Babygirl star’s first birthday since her divorce from the four-time Grammy Award winner.

With the phenomenal guitarist acknowledging his former partner’s birthday, his understated gesture proves that both parties maintained mutual respect following the high profile and shocking split.

The Somebody Like You singer’s birthday message came a few hours after the Practical Magic actress thanked everyone for the sweet and heartwarming wishes on her new milestone.

“Another trip around the sun [sun and yellow heart emoji],” she captioned a mesmerising snapshot of herself, soaking in the sunlight while enjoying the mountainous landscape. “Thank you for all the birthday love xx #SummerSolsticeBaby."

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