Reese Witherspoon makes rare statement about 'Legally Blonde' prequel

Twenty-five years after Elle Woods first said “What, like it’s hard?”, the pink-powered universe of Legally Blonde is officially back in full force.

Reese Witherspoon reunited with original co-stars Jennifer Coolidge and Selma Blair at Hall Des Lumières in New York City on June 20, turning the Elle Woods legacy into a full-blown nostalgia moment.

The trio arrived for the Elle World pop-up event, which celebrates Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming prequel series Elle, starring Lexi Minetree as a younger version of Witherspoon’s iconis character.

The red carpet quickly turned into a generational crossover, with Witherspoon, Coolidge and Blair joined by fellow original cast members Ali Larter, Matthew Davis and Victor Garber, alongside new faces including Minetree and Elle Woods’ onscreen parents June Diane Raphael and Tom Everett Scott.

Witherspoon leaned fully into the theme, stepping out in a pink satin midi dress paired with Miss Z pumps, while Minetree matched the energy in a glittering pink skirt. The duo even shared a moment on Witherspoon’s Instagram Story, where she wrote, “Passing the pink torch and it feels so good.”

The upcoming series explores Elle Woods’ high school years in 1990s Seattlem long before Harvard Law and courtroom drama. Witherspoon is serving as executive producer, first teasing the project in 2024 as a deep dive into the character’s origin story.

“Before she became the most famous Gemini vegetarian to graduate from Harvard Law School, she was just a regular ‘90s high school girl. And thanks to Amazon and Hello Sunshine, all of you are going to get to know her in this new series on Amazon Prime Video,” she said at the time.

The celebration also brought a wave of reflection from Selma Blair, who looked back on early-2000s red carpet fashion in a recent interview, admitting, “I remember styling myself only, like, it never occurred to me to have a stylist.”