Keith Urban stuns fans with first public reaction to Nicole Kidman after split

Keith urban sends first message to Nicole Kidman after divorce shock

Keith Urban surprised fans with a sweet birthday message for his ex wife Nicole Kidman on her 59th birthday.

The 58-year-old singer shared a simple Instagram Story that read, “Happy birthday Nicole Mary,” using her full middle name to make it more personal.

The small but warm gesture quickly got attention online because it was his first public message to Nicole ever since their divorce was finalised in January.

The couple ended their long marriage after nearly two decades together.

Nicole, who turned 59 on Saturday, has recently been in headlines for both her birthday and rumours about a possible new romance with a high profile businessman.

Reports, however, say that she has been seeing someone secretly for a few months, although nothing has been confirmed just yet.

Keith and Nicole share two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret and they were parted ways officially in Nashville earlier this year.

Even after the separation, the both of them continued to stay in the public eye because of their past relationship.

The music icon’s birthday post also stood out because it came after Nicole’s name is in headline with some another person.

At the same time, Keith was seen publicly wearing tattoos which are connected to Nicole.