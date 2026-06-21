David Beckham insists he loves 'all' his kids after Brooklyn throws shade

Brooklyn Beckham, 25, recently shaded parents David and Victoria Beckham in a 2026 FIFA World Cup ad

David Beckham has a very important message for his estranged eldest son, Brooklyn, after his shady World Cup ad.

On Sunday, June 31, the football icon marked his first Father’s Day without any contact with his and Victoria Beckham’s firstborn ever since Brooklyn, 25, cut the entire family off last year. Still, David, 51, sent love to Brooklyn and his three siblings — Romeo, 23, Cruz, 21, and Harper, 14 — in an Instagram tribute.

Sharing multiple pictures of the kids, the father-of-four wrote, “Being a dad is my most important job… I love you all & thank you mummy @victoriabeckham For [giving] me our beautiful family… Happy Father’s Day to all the Dads around the world.”

Not only did David emphasise that he loves “all” his children, he also shared several pictures of Brooklyn. In the first picture, a young Brooklyn holds a baby Harper with Romeo and Cruz standing next to them.

The second picture was even more poignant as it showed David and Brooklyn smiling at a dinner table. David also shared pictures of him with Romeo, Cruz, and Harper individually.

Meanwhile over on her Instagram, Victoria Beckham also shared a family photo of the boys and Harper, calling David the “best daddy” and the children their “greatest achievement.”

Unsurprisingly, the hopeful parents received radio silence from Brooklyn, who not only has his family blocked on social media but also didn’t share any Father’s Day message. At least Romeo and Cruz gave a shout-out to their old man with sweet Instagram tributes.

David and Victoria Beckham, who tied the knot in 1999, also shared tributes to their own fathers, Ted Beckham and Anthony William Adams.