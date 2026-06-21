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Katie Price confesses distressing home incident involving son Harvey

Prader-Willi syndrome sparks a constant desire to eat food and a permanent feeling of hunger

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 21, 2026

Harvey also battles a series of debilitating conditions including autism, septo-optic dysplasia, ADHD and oppositional defiant disorder
Harvey also battles a series of debilitating conditions including autism, septo-optic dysplasia, ADHD and oppositional defiant disorder

Katie Price has opened up about a distressing incident at home involving damage and the emotional toll caused by her son, Harvey.

The former glamour model,48, has revealed that her son Harvey's behaviour has worsened to the point where she is exploring new care options and support arrangements, as she struggle to manage his complex need. 

The reality TV star spoke candidly during her podcast with her sister, Sophie, saying that a recent incident involving her son resulted in damage to her home.

Katie recounted an incident when Harvey got into serious trouble, with several items being damaged in the process, including a kitchen door.

During the podcast, Katie admitted that it has become increasingly difficult to maintain a balance between Harvey's supported accommodation and the time he spends with her at home. 

According to Katie, transitions from one place to another tend to affect Harvey emotionally. 'And I am like even if I have him back for four days. And I have asked now that while we are waiting for his place in Littlehampton, I am waiting for the response, is it worth him staying at mine?' 

'Would they get a carer for him to be at mine because then he is happy because it is so distressing when he has to go back and it's not nice. I have got to do everything.'

For the unversed, Harvey has Prader-Willi syndrome, which sparks a constant desire to eat food and a permanent feeling of hunger which leads to obesity.

He also battles a series of debilitating conditions including autism, septo-optic dysplasia, ADHD and oppositional defiant disorder. 

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