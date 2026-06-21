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Dua Lipa shares emotional post after Callum Turner wedding

Dua Lipa melts hearts with touching message for ‘best dad in the world’

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 21, 2026

Dua Lipa shares emotional post after Callum Turner wedding
Dua Lipa shares emotional post after Callum Turner wedding

Dua Lipa is feeling all the emotions after her wedding to Callum Turner.

A special occasion following her three-day, lavish wedding ceremony in Sicily prompted the American-Albanian pop superstar to pen a heartfelt note dedicated to her beloved father, Dukajin Lipa.

On Sunday, June 21, the Levitating hitmaker took to her Instagram to share a touching tribute for her dad, marking Father's Day.

Dua Lipa shares emotional post after Callum Turner wedding

“Happy Fathers Day to quite possibly the best dad in the world!” she captioned a black and white snapshot of the father-daughter duo embracing each other.

“I love you so much @dukagjinlipa” the 30-year-old newly married singer added.

Notably, this marks the first post Dua shared after unveiling her official wedding photos on her social media platforms.

The occasion held even greater significance for the family, as the Dance The Night songstress recently tied the knot with Masters of the Air star.

Dua and Callum officially married on May 31, in a private civil ceremony at London's Old Marylebone Town Hall.

After exchanging vows in an intimate, low-key wedding, the couple celebrated their union with a lavish three-day gathering attended by family and close friends in Sicily, Italy, in June.

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