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Katie Price faces another disaster after husband Lee Andrews' jail release

Katie Price's husband Lee Andrews has returned to social media and is trying to rebuild his image

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 21, 2026

Katie Price faces disaster after husband Lee Andrews jail release
Katie Price faces disaster after husband Lee Andrews' jail release

Katie Price is facing another drama just days after her husband Lee Andrews was released from jail in Dubai.

The former glamour model has been dealing with her own recovery after lip filler corrective surgery in Brussels.

Katie has been updating fans about swelling and pain as she heals from the procedure.

Fans reacted quickly after seeing the photos, with many sending messages of support. One person commented, “Ouch wishing you a speedy recovery.”

The reality star later talked about the surgery in a video from her hotel room. She admitted that she knew her face looked very different and explained that the swelling was expected after having the scar tissue removed.

“Hey guys, yes. Before you start, I know what I look like.

Katie Price faces another disaster after husband Lee Andrews jail release

Yesterday I was in Brussels, and I had all of the scar tissue taken out of my lips, so they're really swollen at the moment,” she explained.

At the same time, Lee Andrews has returned to social media and is trying to rebuild his image.

In a recent video, he spoke about “reinventing” himself and showed off a new look after his time in prison.

Andrews also continued to deny all those serious allegations which are made against him, saying that there is no evidence against him yet. 

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