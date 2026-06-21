Dua Lipa reveals unseen details of her Sicily couture wedding dress

Dua Lipa shared new wedding photos from her Sicily celebration and fans are loving the full look at her dress.

The 30-year-old music icon recently held wedding celebrations in Palermo with Callum Turner. Now she has posted close up pictures of her bridal outfit that finally show the full detail of her dress.

The dress is a Chanel couture piece which was made for her by Matthieu Blazy for Chanel.

However, it was made with very detailed hand work, with thousands of beads and embroidery done in the brand’s Paris workshop.

The gown got fitted shape and halter style neck style. The back is open and decorated with hanging jewel like strands that move when she walks.

The bottom part of the dress was long and flowed behind her with a dramatic train.

The Levitating hitmaker also wore a long veil that matched her dress. It had soft details like beads and fine fabric work that made the whole look feel complete.

Chanel shared behind the scenes images as well and congratulated her on the wedding. Moreover, they said they were honoured to dress her up for such a special moment of the singer’s life.

Dua Lipa posted the photos as part of a wedding collection and simply wrote Mr and Mrs.

The newly-wed couple looked relaxed and happy as they celebrated their wedding in Italy.