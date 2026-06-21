Bad Bunny makes history as first Latin artist to surpass $1 billion mark

Bad Bunny breaks global records as first Latin artist to reach $1 billion

Bad Bunny has made history by becoming the first Latin artist to earn over 1 billion dollars from touring.

It is a huge moment in music because very few artists in the world ever reach this level. Reports, however, say that he is now part of an elite group of less than 25 global performers.

This also makes Bad Bunny, whose real name is Puerto Rican, the first non English language artist to reach this kind of money through live concerts.

The record is happening during his current world tour, which is already a massive success. Moreover, the shows have brought in around 360 million dollars so far and sold millions of tickets across dozens of concerts.

What makes it even massive is that the tour has done this without any shows in the United States, yet still broke records worldwide.

The tour started in late 2025 in Santo Domingo and will end in 2026 in Brussels. More dates were added because of huge demand from fans.

The DtMF hitmaker’s earlier tour in 2022 also broke records and showed his growing power in global music.

Bad Bunny’s success shows how Latin music is now reaching massive audiences all over the world and changing the live music industry.