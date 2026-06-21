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Liz Gillies has emotional night at 'Victorious' costar Ariana Grande's tour

Elizabeth Gillies and Matt Bennett reunite with Ariana Grande on her 'eternal sunshine tour' stop in Inglewood

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 21, 2026

Grande, 32, and Gillies, also 32, played Kat and Jade in the hit Nickelodeon show from 2010 to 2013
Grande, 32, and Gillies, also 32, played Kat and Jade in the hit Nickelodeon show from 2010 to 2013

Ariana Grande had a mini Victorious reunion as Elizabth Gillies and Matt Bennett attended her eternal sunshine tour.

The pop star, 32, made a three-day stop at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California from June 17-20. During one of those nights, Gillies, 32, and Bennett, 34, stopped by to see their old friend perform her sold out seven-year comeback tour.

Gillies later took to her Instagram to share an emotional tribute to Grande along with photos and videos from the night, including one of them posing together backstage.

“Ohhhh, Ari. When we first met, I looked you up on YouTube to see if you had any singing videos because we’d just been cast in a show together and I wanted to suss you out,” she began, referring to the hit NIckelodeon show which ran for four seasons from 2010 to 2013 and also starred Victoria Justice, Avan Jogia, and Leon Thomas III.

Gillies recalled finding a video of Grande covering India Arie’s There’s Hope using a looping machine, which she has been using again on her eternal sunshine tour. “This week, almost 20 years later, on your sold out tour, I got to watch you do the same thing (after gently and successfully silencing a room full of tens of thousands of people so the loop would come out clean) and it was remarkable,” Gilles wrote.

She called Grande a “visionary” and described her tour as “spectacular, visually stunning, deeply immersive and made me feel like I was watching a movie.”

“You were born to do this and nobody does it like you. Nobody could. So proud of you, my ding. Love you,” Gilles concluded.

A ‘sobbing” Grande responded in the comments, “my sweet, my dearest, my dingus, my friend, i love you so much always.” 

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