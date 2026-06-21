Lee Andrews teases fresh start in UK with wife Katie Price

Lee has also announced plans to join the celebrity greetings website Cameo

Lee Andrews has opened up about losing 20lbs during the time in Dubai prison, as he hinted that he could move to the UK with his wife Katie Price despite still not having permission to leave the UAE.

Lee has continued to refute reports that he was arrested over fraud allegations and thrown into Al Awir Central Prison, claiming instead that he was captured at gunpoint after being suspected of espionage.

The controversy began when the self-proclaimed billionaire failed to join Katie on GMB last month.

Now, Lee has claimed that his month in Al-Awir prison had an impact on his health, as he shared a video of himself back in the gym.

He captioned the clip: 'Back to building up the 9kgs I just lost last month.'

Meanwhile, Lee has been ordered to pay off his debts within 14 days or risk being sent back to prison.

It is also believed that the couple are planning a money-making venture to tell their side of the story.

Lee has also announced plans to join the celebrity greetings website Cameo.

In one cameo clip, Lee hinted that he was ready to leave Dubai and start a new life in the UK with his wife, Katie Price.

One TikTok user, Camillarhuda, splashed out £17 on a message from Lee, and shared the clip where she asked him for dating advice on long-distance relationships.

He said: 'I will be coming to the UK, despite what everyone's saying... I'm on my way soon, so I'll be giving Dubai up a little bit.'

Lee has claimed multiple times he would be travelling to the UK, but has failed to get on a flight as he is still subject to a travel ban