Lee Andrews already move on from Katie Price?

Despite the turmoil surrounding her marriage, Katie still shared a photo of Lee on Facebook

Fans and family have continued to urge Katie Price to leave her conman husband, Le Andrews, but now it seems he may already have his own exit plan.

Self-proclaimed millionaire businessman, Lee, 43, was jailed again last week, just a month after being released from Dubai's Al Awir prison.

However, he was later released along alongside his father, Peter Andrews.

Now, a TikTok account Chaos Corner, has claimed that Lee might have already moved on, alleging that he had been texting someone else.

The alleged WhatsApp messages reportedly show him sending credit card details so the recipient could buy himself 'something nice.

The Sun claimed to have verified these texts by comparing by comparing the phone number given by the anonymous man and the one they had for Lee, confirming they are the same.

It has also been reported that Katie Price also confronted her husband over the alleged messages, which he vehemently denied.'

The claims comes after Lee's family turned against him, with his sister Kelly and friends releasing a bombshell statement about his 'incredibly painful' behaviour.

Despite the turmoil surrounding her marriage, Katie still shared a photo of Lee on Facebook.