Katie Price shares sweet moment with Princess Andre as they film together

The appearance comes after reports that Katie has filmed scenes for Princess Andre's ITV2 reality series, The Princess Diaries

Katie Price has reunited with her daughter Princess Andre for filming, sharing a new social media snap of the pair together.

The former glamour-model,48, posted photos alongside Princess and captioned them: ''Me & My Princess Ready For Filming.'

The appearance comes after reports that Katie has filmed scenes for Princess Andre's ITV2 reality series, The Princess Diaries.

According to reports, Katie joined her 18-year-old daughter for filming earlier this month, marking a notable change after her limited involvement in the show's first series.

Katie Price's official official Instagram account

For those unversed, Katie was only heard through a phone call during the first season when Princess spoke to her mother off camera.

In contrast, Princess's father, Peter Andre, and his wife Emily MacDonagh, 36, received significant screen time.

Katie's latest post also gave fans a glimpse of the results of her recent lip surgery, with the star showing off her bruised and swollen pout.

The TV personality recently travelled to Brussels for the procedure after revealing that migrated lip filler had left her with scar tissue.

Katie shared snaps of her bruised lips after reuniting with her daughter Princess, along with the caption: 'Me & My Princess Ready For Filming.'

She previously explained that her 'butterfly' lip filler had migrated to above the natural lip border, causing bumps and scar tissue.

Shortly after undergoing the surgery, Katie shared a video from her hotel bed, where she also promoted CBD drops while updating fans on her recovery.