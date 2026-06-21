Taylor Swift's Rhode Island lights up with fireworks amid bachelorette buzz

Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island home is back in the news after fireworks were seen lighting up the sky near her estate.

The moment has sparked new buzz among her fans on the internet after seeing the view, especially as wedding excitement builds.

Reports, however, say that the fireworks were spotted near her coastal property over the weekend.

Fans quickly started guessing what was happening, then linking it to her upcoming wedding with the NFL star Travis Kelce.

Kelce, reportedly, has been in Los Angeles, spending time with friends and enjoying bachelor party celebrations.

He was also seen at a music event where he danced and relaxed away from football life.

At the same time, Swift was reportedly spending time at her Rhode Island estate. Moreover, sources reveals that small pre wedding gatherings were also happening there, adding more attention to the property.

So for now nothing has been officially confirmed about the fireworks or any celebration. But the timing made fans very curious of the situation, especially with both stars preparing for one of the most talked about weddings in entertainment.