Ariana Grande final LA concert becomes more special with ‘Wicked’ surprise

A Wicked family member made Ariana Grande’s last show in Los Angeles more memorable and special.

On Saturday, June 20, the 32-year-old pop star took the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, for the last time as part of the ongoing The Eternal Sunshine tour.

Among other concertgoers Wicked director Jon M. Chu turned up at the live show.

Later, he took to his Instagram Stories to praise the actress, who made the leap to a leading big-screen role with his guidance.

“Astounding. One of a kind. @arianagrande Magical,” the American filmmaker captioned a snapshot taken during Grande's live rendition, capturing her on stage performing in front of the sea of fans.

The 7 Rings chart-topper reposted her Wicked: For Good director’s sweet message on her own Instagram Stories with an equally heartwarming note.

She wrote, “thank you & love you so always. miss you.”

Moreover, the Bang Bang songstress marked the end of her five-night concert in L.A. in a separate social media post.

Alongside a photo dump, consisting of highlights from her recent shows, she penned, “los angeles, thank you for the most special, most loving five shows …”

“I will cherish these nights always and i love you so much,” the former Nickelodeon and Disney star added with a butterfly icon.

For the unversed, Grande performed a total of five nights in Los Angeles for her 2026 Eternal Sunshine Tour.

The highly anticipated shows took place across two local venues: two nights at the Crypto.com Arena (June 13 and 14) and three nights at the Kia Forum (June 17, 19, and 20).