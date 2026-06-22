Pregnant Holly Ramsay pens Father's Day messages to Adam Peaty, Gordon Ramsay

Holly announced her pregnancy alongside a snap of herself and Adam, with her growing bump on display in a Calvin Klein bralet

Holly Ramsay penned a sweet Father's Day post to her husband, Adam Peaty, ahead of welcoming her first child together.

In a sweet post shared by the 26-year-old influencer, Holly and her husband, Adam Peaty, revealed that they are expecting a baby girl in December.

For the unversed, Adam has a five-year-old son, George, with his ex-girlfriend, Eirianedd Munro.

Just days after revealing their joyful news, Holly wrote: 'Happy Father's Day ARP you are the best dad ever and I can't wait to see you as a girl dad. Our little lady & George are so lucky to have you x we love you so much.'

Holly Ramsay's official Instagram account

In a separate tribute to her father Gordon, Holly gushed: 'Happy Father's Day Dad, you are the best ever and we are so lucky to have you, I love you.

'I can't wait to see you become a grandad.'

Holly Ramsay's official Instagram account

Meanwhile, Gordon shared his excitement of becoming a grandfather on his Instagram as he celebrated with fellow fathers.

'Happy Father’s Day to all the dads and dads to be from your favourite soon to be grandad ! G', he penned.

Holly announced her pregnancy alongside a snap of herself and Adam, with her growing bump on display in a Calvin Klein bralet.