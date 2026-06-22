Father's Day turns emotional for Katie Price, son Harvey

The former glamour model, 48, welcomed Harvey, 24, on May 27, 2002

Katie Price appeared emotional as she once again hit back at her ex, Dwight Yorke, over his relationship with their son Harvey in a fresh Father's Day attack.

The former glamour model, 48, welcomed Harvey, 24, on May 27, 2002.

For the unversed, Harvey has Prader-Willi syndrome, which sparks a constant desire to eat food and a permanent feeling of hunger which leads to obesity.

He also battles a series of debilitating conditions including autism, septo-optic dysplasia, ADHD and oppositional defiant disorder.

Father's Day has long been an emotional occasion for Katie and Harvey, as it is believed Dwight, 54, has no contact with his son.

Katie Price's official Instagram acocunt

Reports suggest the last time he saw Harvey was in 2012.

And on Sunday, Katie took to her Instagram Story as she shared a picture of Dwight with Harvey when he was a baby.

Calling him out for his behaviour, she penned: '@officialdwightyorke19 you should be ashamed of yourself disowning your son @officialmrharveyprice

'he lights up everyone who meets him which is a credit to me if only you treated him the same as your other son, says a lot about what a sh*t dad you are... period'.

Dwight also has a 19-year-old son called Orlando who he posts on his Instagram and has attended events with. His mother is not publicly known.

Meanwhile, Katie recently opened up about a distressing incident at home involving damage and the emotional toll caused by her son, Harvey.

The reality TV star spoke candidly during her podcast with her sister, Sophie, saying that a recent incident involving her son resulted in damage to her home.

Katie recounted an incident when Harvey got into serious trouble, with several items being damaged in the process, including a kitchen door.

She added that she is exploring new care options and support arrangements, as she struggle to manage his complex need.