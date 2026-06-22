Zayn Malik wraps three-night concert with 'Pillowtalk' rendition

Zayn Malik wrapped up his three-night concert in Mexico City with a soulful performance of his chart-topping song.

On Saturday, June 20, the former One Direction star performed the third and final show of his Mexico tour at the Estadio GNP Seguros.

The show closed out his The KONNAKOL Tour dates in the country, following earlier performances in Monterrey (at Estadio Borregos) and Guadalajara (at Arena VFG).

Marking the end of a memorable chapter, the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker took to his Instagram.

On Monday, June 22, he wrote, “MEEXXIICOO CITTYYY !!!! You were unreal! Thank you all for an unforgettable night ! [red heart emoji],” alongside a carousel.

Among the series of photos and videos, one photo captured the brightly smiling 33-year-old sporting a red shirt while heading out of a black car.

A clip features a fan girl flashing a poster in the air during his concert, with a text written on it which read, “Zayn you make mexico feel alive.”

Another snippet from his live performance showed him singing Pillowtalk with a different pitch than the original.

He hit high notes and showed off his vocal prowess while singing, “So we'll piss off the neighbours / In the place that feels the tears / The place you lose your fears / Yeah, reckless behaviour / A place that is so pure, so dirty and raw / In the bed all day, bed all day, bed all day / F—-' and fightin' on / It's our paradise and it's our war zone."

He also offer a glimpse of his new jacket designed by renowned Indian fashion designer Manish Malhotra

Zayn ended the highlights with a rare video of himself coming up on the stage, having a drink with his all girl background music band before addressing the jam packed venue.