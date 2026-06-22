Louis Tomlinson shares heartfelt tour update: ‘How Did We Get Here?'

Louis Tomlinson is reflecting on the overwhelming fan response mid North American leg of his ongoing How Did We Get Here? World Tour.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, June 21, the former One Direction heartthrob expressed gratitude for the support as fans call shows the “best concert ever.”

“Few weeks into tour and it’s been so special sharing all the new songs with you. Always grateful for everything you all do for me!” he captioned the video featuring short clips from his recent shows and fan moments.

“We're about two weeks into the North American tour so far. Always feel very, very lucky to be able to tour over here,” the Lemonade singer said in the voiceover.

“There's really kind of pure energy at the American shows,” he continued. “There's really no judgment whatsoever and you kind of feel that from the crowd, I think.”

“Massive thank you to everybody who's already come. Massive thank you to everybody who's gonna come to the show. The reaction every night is incredible,” the X Factor alum added.

Trying to give my best for the fans every night. They certainly give me their best every night,” he lauded before the video ended.

Louis Tomlinson shares heartfelt tour update: ‘How Did We Get Here?'

The edit also had some fan testimonials, with one supporter saying, “Every single time I come to one of the shows, I want to come back.”

Another shared, “I was crying, I was screaming,” followed by a third raving, “It's the best concert I've ever been to in my life.”

“It was incredible. This is my third show on the tour and I've got one more,” an excited fourth fan added. Some even cried.