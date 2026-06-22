Molly Mae Hague reveals surprising inspiration behind son Midas' name

The couple shared their son's name with fans when boxer Tommy stepped into the ring for his fight against Eddie Hall

Molly-Mae Hague has shared the real reason behind naming her newborn son in a new You Tube vlog.

The influencer, 27, welcomed her second child with Tommy Fury, also 27, earlier this month, giving birth in a maternity suite at The Portland Hospital, which offers birthing packages costing up to £30,000.

The couple shared their son's name with fans when boxer Tommy stepped into the ring for his fight against Eddie Hall in Manchester on June 13.

He was seen sporting the baby's name on his shorts.

But in a new vlog, Molly-Mae has revealed that their son was actually named after a robot boxing film, Real Steel.

The 2011 film, which stars Hugh Jackman and Evangeline Lilly, is set in a near-future world where high-tech, 2,000-pound robots have replaced human boxers in the ring.

Explaining the inspiration behind her newborn's name, the mum of two kids said: 'We have named our son Midas. His middle name is Thomas and his surname is Fury.

'So he's Midas Thomas Fury. We had this name for a boy for quite a few years.

'I saw a couple of comments when the name was being rumoured about how the name originates from Greek mythology because there was a king called King Midas, and he was the king.

'I believe the story is that everything he touches turns to gold, and I do absolutely just like love that saying.'

The phrase 'the Midas touch' is used to describe someone who has achieved great success, but it also has connotations of greed and foolishness.

Recording the clip prior to the match she continued: 'When Tommy wears his kit tomorrow, inside the kit, when we were designing it, we put a little patch inside that says everything he touches turns into gold because I do just think it's so special.

'I actually found the name from watching a film called Real Steel, which is like the most random film. It's basically like Transformers.

'She was like, 'This is so like random for you to like this film.' And I was like, 'I know, but it's actually such a great film.'

'It's got Hugh Jackman in it, and it's a film about robots boxing.

'And one of the robots in the film that was boxing was called Midas. I heard the name, and I thought this was years ago. I was like, "Wow, that's a really cool strong name."

'Like Midas, I've never heard of that before. I just thought Midas Fury, I thought, "Wow, what a strong name."

'Then I mentioned it to Tommy, and he just absolutely fell in love with I don't even know what timeline we're looking at here.

'This could have been like literally years ago, but that was always our boy name really that we stuck with.'

Less than two weeks after giving birth, Molly-Mae proudly watched on as Tommy went head-to-head with Eddie, a former World's Strongest Man title holder.