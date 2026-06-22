Peter Andre confesses daughter Princess changed his views on relationships

Princess split from her former flame last year after reports her busy career left 'no place for a man'.

Peter Andre has shared an interesting insight into his family dynamics and the restrictions he faced when it came to relationships at a young age.

The Mysterious Girl singer, 53, said he used to be much stricter with his children due to the values he inherited from his parents and admitted he initially struggled to adjust to the idea of his daughter Princess having a boyfriend.

Peter said: 'I was a lot stricter 21 years ago because I'd come from a family that was very strict. I instilled things I was told. As the kids have grown older, I've realised I no longer agree with a lot of what I was taught, even though it was done out of love.

'Like when my daughter talked about having a boyfriend and I would say, "No no, you're going to become a nun" and stuff like that. Times have changed.

He added to The Sun: 'But when Princess got to 14 and started talking to Emily about boys, it softened my heart because I saw the innocence in it. I remembered I was like that and I wasn't allowed to have a girlfriend.'

Peter said there were 'no such thing as girlfriends and boyfriends' when he was growing up because of his religion.

Peter shares Princess and son Junior, 21, with his ex-wife Katie Price. He also shares Millie, Arabella and Theo with his wife Emily.

Peter's parents Savvas, 91, and Thea Andre, 89, are Greek-Cypriot and reside in Australia.

Princess split from her former flame last year after reports her busy career left 'no place for a man'.