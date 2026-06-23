Niall Horan reacts to Myles Smith debut studio album

Niall Horan is supporting his fellow collaborator Myles Smith after the roll out of his debut studio album.

With a total of 15 tracks, the Nice to Meet You hitmaker dropped My Mess, My Heart, My Life on Friday, June 19.

A couple of days later, the former One Direction star took to his Instagram Stories on Monday, June 22, to share his reaction.

“What a record!!” he raved over the British singer-songwriter’s newly released album. “Congrats @mylessmithuk.”

The Slow Hands chart-topper gave a sweet shoutout, adding, “Everyone give it a listen!!”

For the unversed, the Irish musician and Myles, 28, have a notable collaboration on the hit pop-folk track Drive Safe, which originally dropped as a single in February before being featured on My Mess, My Heart, My Life.

The duet serves as Track 7 on the Stargazing singer’s debut album. It was integrated into the full project as one of its core, standout tracks.

The duo also brought their studio synergy to the live stage with a major joint performance. They lit up Wembley Stadium together at Capital's Summertime Ball 2026, delivering a live duet of Drive Safe.

In addition to Niall, 32, Myles collaborated with Ed Sheeran on co-writing the track Dublin Lights and Gabe Simon, who produced Sertraline.