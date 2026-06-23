Emma Watson's rare public appearance comes with surprising twist

Emma Watson made a rare public appearance this week – and managed to steal the spotlight with a story that proved not every camera is pointed at a celebrity.

The Harry Potter star joined Prince William, Benedict Cumberbatch and host June Sarpong at a business forum hosted by The Royal Foundation’s United for Wildlife during London Climate Action Week.

The event focused on environmental responsibility, climate leadership and the role influential voices can play in driving change.

While discussing sustainability, Watson highlighted the importance of communication in shaping public attitudes.

“Storytelling is really powerful, and the story that you tell as a brand, and the transparency you have and the way that you talk around these issues, it matters,” Watson said onstage.

“It matters to young people,” she added.

But it was a light-hearted memory from her Harry Potter years that got the audience smiling.

Recalling life at height of her fame, Watson remembered spotting photographers armed with giant camera lenses outside her home and immediately assuming they were there for her.

“And I thought, ‘Today’s the day. It’s happened, oh my goodness,' ” she said.

Preparing for paparazzi invasion, Watson tried to slip away unnoticed, only to discover she was not the attraction at all.

“They were there for a very rare bird, which is called a red kite. And they were trying to, basically, break into my back garden because they thought that one of these red kites was in our backyard.”

The unexpected confession added a dose of humour to an otherwise serious discussion about protecting nature.

Watson has long used her platform for causes beyond Hollywood, from gender equality campaigns to environmental advocacy.

Her appearance alongside Prince William also marked another chapter in her support of climate-focused initiatives, including the Earthshot Prize.