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Gigi Hadid, Khai Malik honour beloved man in life with emotional tribute

Gigi Hadid shares five-year-old Khai Malik with One Direction star Zayn Malik

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Published June 23, 2026

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Gigi Hadid, Khai Malik honour beloved man in life with emotional tribute
Gigi Hadid, Khai Malik honour beloved man in life with emotional tribute

Gigi Hadid and her daughter Khai Malik are celebrating one of the most important men in their lives.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, June 22, the supermodel, who is dating the Maestro star Bradley Cooper, shared sweet tributes to mark a special occasion.

The 31-year-old and her five-year-old mini version marked Anwar Hadid’s latest birthday.

The L.A.-born model turned 27 and received lovely messages and wishes from friends and family.

Gigi Hadid, Khai Malik honour beloved man in life with emotional tribute

Gigi first posted an adorable snapshot of her daughter, whom he shares with former One Direction star Zayn Malik, held by her beloved uncle as he smiles softly while sitting inside a car

"Happy bday to da uncle cito @anwarhadid", the text read over the image.

The second photo was of Gigi with her youngest sibling. Captured during an evening event or gathering, the eldest Hadid offspring captioned it, “We love you.”

A third slide was a throwback glimpse of the brother-sister duo’s childhood photograph.

Two young children are standing outdoors in a sunny garden or park.

Baby Anwar could be seen wearing a baseball cap and smiling toward the camera, while the baby Gigi was making playful gestures behind him.

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