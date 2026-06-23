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Shakira throws shade at ex Gerard Pique with 'proud' message for Messi

'Waka Waka' hitmaker Shakira and Gerard Piqué got separated in June 2022 after 11 years together

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Published June 23, 2026

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Shakira throws shade at ex Gerard Pique with ‘proud’ message for Messi
Shakira throws shade at ex Gerard Pique with ‘proud’ message for Messi

Shakira appeared to take a subtle jab at her ex Gerard Pique with a sweet and “proud” message for Lionel Messi.

On Monday, June 22, the Waka Waka hitmaker attended the Argentina Vs Austria game during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Playing at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Leo scored both of Argentina's goals to become the men's all-time leading scorer in World Cup history.

Later in the day, the 49-year-old Colombian star took to her Instagram Stories to rave over the globally famous footballer.

“So proud of you, Leo, and of everything you're accomplishing for your family, your country, and the entire Latino community,” she wrote.

Shakira throws shade at ex Gerard Pique with proud message for Messi

The singer and dancer added, “Your commitment and dedication are an inspiration to so many. Keep shining!”

Her tribute for the All-time World Cup Goal record holder combined with the fact that both stars have had highly publicized fallouts with Piqué seemed to be a shade at her ex.

For the unversed, Messi and Piqué were childhood friends and teammates, but their friendship reportedly fractured when the former left Barcelona in 2021.

He reportedly believed Piqué influenced the club's decision not to renew his contract.

As for Shakira and Piqué they separated in June 2022 after 11 years together following allegations of his infidelity.

The couple, who first met on the set of her Waka Waka music video in 2010, never officially married but share two sons, Milan, 13, and Sasha, 11.

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