Savannah Guthrie breaks down on ‘Today’ after ransom note says Nancy Guthrie is dead

“Today” host Savannah Guthrie broke down on Tuesday, June 23, after confirmation of a ransom note by the FBI that alleges that the 84-year-old missing Nancy Guthrie is dead.

Wiping away her tears, she said, “This is the life that my sister lives, I live, that my brother lives, that our extended family lives, that our children live every day, and we are in agony.”

“We cannot be in peace,” she added.

“The Today” anchor, age 54, addressed the issue in the open after NBC News had reported that another ransom note sent earlier by the kidnappers revealed that Nancy Guthrie had died and “was buried in nature.” The same information was confirmed by ABC News and CBS News.

Guthrie acknowledged, “This is unusual and unprecedented, to say the least, to be sitting here. But I don’t have any comment on this story, and I’m not involved in our coverage, but I can’t pretend I’m not here.”

The mother of Savannah has been missing since February 1, when authorities say she was abducted from her Arizona home. For now, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department is working with the FBI to reach any potential leads.

Savannah pleads: “Somebody knows something. Please, if you’re watching, no matter how small, the reward is there. You can tell us. It can be anonymous. Please, do the right thing, for us, for our family, for our children. We love our mom and we’ll never stop looking for her. Never.”