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David and Victoria Beckham's son Romeo makes acting debut in tennis film

Romeo Beckham, 23, will star in 'Forty Love,' a sports-romance film set for release in November 2026

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Published June 23, 2026

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Romeo is also a model and has previously explored football and tennis
Romeo is also a model and has previously explored football and tennis

Romeo Beckham has made a surprise career move after exploring sports and modelling.

According to Variety, David and Victoria Beckham’s son is set to make his acting debut in Forty Love, an upcoming French tennis drama that blends elite sport with romance and self-discovery.

The 23-year-old will star alongside Paul Kircher, Guillaume Canet and Benjamin Voisin in the upcoming film from fashion photographer-turned-director Pierre-Ange Carlotti. The story follows rising tennis star Sacha Gallo, played by Kircher, as he pursues Grand Slam success in Paris under the intense guidance of his father and coach.

But Sacha’s carefully mapped-out future is thrown off course when Beckham’s character enters the picture. The newcomer challenges more than just his place on the court, forcing him to confront feelings he never expected.

“For the first time, he faces an opponent of an entirely different nature — love,” the film’s synopsis reads. “A force as exhilarating as it is destabilizing — and far more dangerous than anything he has encountered on the court.”

The project marks a major career shift for Beckham, who has spent recent years working as a model and brand ambassador for luxury fashion houses. Before that, he pursued both football and tennis, even training with Andy Murray during his teenage years.

Forty Love is currently in post-production and is expected to be released on November 25. 

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