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Queen Camilla receives rare honour revived after centuries

Special approval has been issued to honour the Queen Consort first time since the Tudors

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 24, 2026

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Queen Camilla receives rare honour revived after centuries
Queen Camilla receives rare honour revived after centuries

As the monarch, King Charles holds plenty of prestigious honours and has been immortalised in history in various art forms and collectibles.

For the first time in centuries, a Queen Consort is being honoured after a new ‘Queen Camilla’ coin was approved by The Royal Mint. This is a surprise turn of event as only the reigning monarch of the time is featured on the coin rather than their spouses.

While this not an historic first, but it will be the first UK coin to recognise the Queen Consort since the Tudors.

Elizabeth II had willed for her successor, Charles III, for Camilla to hold the Queen Consort title and not the ‘Queen’. However, it was one of the first changes that Charles had made to drop the ‘Consort’ in Camilla’s honorifics when addressed in public.

The new coin will be celebrating 500 years of the Crown and feature a Tudor rose on one side and then the crowned royal cyphers of both King Charles and Queen Camilla on the other side.

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