Kai Trump shuts down political talk at ESPYs: ‘It’s just not my thing’

Kai Trump, the granddaughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, made a dazzling red carpet appearance at the 2026 ESPY Awards on Wednesday night, July 15.

While talking to the press, the 19-year-old made it clear that she’s carving her own path, which has no plans of politics involved.

“Honestly, I kind of stay out of politics completely. It’s just not my thing,” she said.

“I just like showing my life and showing how you can still be an athlete, and you can still do a ton of other things and enjoy a ton of other things,” she added.

The granddaughter of the president made quite an impression wearing a dazzling gown in gold with a deep sweetheart neck and thigh-high slit. She accessorized her outfit with diamonds, metallic heels, and loose waves of her golden hair.

This appearance at the ESPYs is one of the grandest appearances of hers in public till now, as she gains a huge social media fan base through her posts about life on the golf field and trips.

She stressed that her aim is to be an inspiration for others through her personal journey rather than engage in political discourse.

“I just kind of like showing people that everything’s possible, and I love just showing the new generation my progress through college,” she said.

When asked about the intersection of politics and sports, she reiterated her stance: “Honestly, I just stay out of politics. It’s not my thing.”

Kai is set to make her collegiate debut soon as one of two freshmen on the Miami Hurricanes golf team.