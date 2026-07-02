Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's top secret wedding details revealed

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's immaculate 10-hr wedding plan leaked

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will be final tying the knot this weekend, and all eyes are on them despite the presidential level security surrounding all the preparations.

The 36-year-old pop superstar and her NFL star husband-to-be, also 36, are set to celebrate their big day on Friday, July 3, surrounded by more than a 1000 guests.

Despite their inner circles and families keeping tight-lipped about the wedding planning procedure, the exact schedule for their 10-hour long ceremony has been reportedly leaked by sources.

According to insiders, guests will be welcomed at Madison Square Garden at 3:30 p.m., and the cocktail hour will begin at 4 p.m. on the sixth-floor concourse, as reported by Page Six.

The main ceremony will then ensue at 5:30 p.m. on the arena floor, and the reception will reportedly begin at 6:30 p.m. and go on till 2:00 a.m.

Swift and Kelce’s 3 July ceremony will follow an intimate rehearsal dinner with 100 guests at Infosys Theatre.

Although the very-public venue has been fully covered by security ahead of the wedding this week, Swift and Kelce’s staff members were spotted outside bringing in boxes labelled as “Garden Party.”

More insider information also suggested that the bride and groom-to-be are getting a massive castle built inside the venue as part of their wedding decoration.