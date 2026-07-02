Katie Price chooses Dubai stay over movie premiere, leaving team unhappy

The former glamour model,48, appears in director Michael head's latest film, Jackie The Stripper

Katie Price's loved ones are reportedly concerned about her after she recently missed the premiere of a film she stars in to stay with her husband Lee Andrews.

The former glamour model,48, appears in director Michael head's latest film, Jackie The Stripper, which also features Patsy Kensit and Kimberly Wyatt.

However, in a shocking social media update, Katie informed her fans that she won't be able to attend the premier in Leicester Square on Thursday evening.

An insider told the Sun that her friends are worried that she is preferring marriage before work-which is quite unusual of Katie's personality who has always been so ambitious.

A well-placed insider said: “It is so unlike Kate to miss such a big work event.

“She may only have a small part in Jackie The Stripper but it’s still a movie role and that’s a career avenue she’s always wanted to pursue. “All Kate seems to care about is staying with Lee in their “Dubai bubble” and ignoring everything else going on around them.

“She knows the team behind the movie aren’t happy but is batting it off, telling everyone she’ll make it up to them.

“There’s a real concern that Kate will start missing so many commitments that nobody in the industry will take her seriously anymore.”

It comes after Katie and Lee faced criticism from animal rights activist Meg Mathews after they bought a new puppy just days after one Katie’s cats passed away.