Jennifer Aniston shares rare glimpse of romance with Jim Curtis

Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis pack on the PDA in new summer photos

Jennifer Aniston just slipped a little romance into her latest Instagram post–and fans were quick to notice.

The Friends star kicked off July by sharing a cheerful summer photo dump, but it was boyfriend Jim Curtis who stole much of the attention.

"Incoming summer dumper!,” Aniston captioned the collection, which opens with a smiling selfie of the couple beside a car. Another snap shows Curtis appearing to have a heart-to-heart with Aniston’s beloved dog, Clyde, after what looked like a home workout.

The actress also gave followers a peek at time spent outdoors with close friends, including Naomi Watts, Billy Crudup, Amanda Anka and Jason Bateman.

Among the first to react was Sandra Bullock, who summed up the mood perfectly, commenting, "Every view, perfection.”

Aniston and Curtis, a hypnotherapist, have been linked since 2025 and have kept their relationship largely out of spotlight. Earlier this year, the couple quietly celebrated their first anniversary, with Curtis posting a sweet selfie of Aniston kissing his cheek alongside the caption, "Life lately. Grateful."

A source previously described the relationship as “a great partnership and makes Jen very happy,” adding, “Jim's a special guy. Everyone loves his energy.”

Curtis also shared how their love story began during a January appearance on the Today show.

“We were just introduced by friends. That's it. We found out that we had mutual friends and we started to just chat.”

Judging by Aniston's latest post, the couple is keeping things simple, happy—and very much in their summer era.