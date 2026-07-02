Russian daredevil couple faces 8 charges after Empire State building climb

A Russian couple known for their dangerous skyscraper stunts around the world faces several charges after scaling the Empire State Building on Wednesday, July 1.

Angelina Nikolau, 33, and Ivan Kuznetsov, 32, were arrested after climbing the iconic building’s transmission tower and unfurling a banner before Kuznetsov proposed to his longtime girlfriend.

The couple who are currently residing in East Orange, New Jersey, were held overnight in separate holding cells and are expected to appear in Manhattan Criminal Court on Thursday, July 2.

The police confirmed that the couple faces eight charges each, including burglary, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, criminal trespass, violation of local law, criminal tampering, disorderly conduct, and possession of burglar’s tools.

The individuals, known for their rooftop antics around the globe via social media, are thought to have evaded any security checks that the observation deck requires. The authorities think they probably spied on the workers of the building and entered through the worker's entrance point. The antenna of the Empire State Building was temporarily switched off due to radio waves.

This incident also raised questions over the security of the building as multiple incidents of trespassing have also emerged in the past.

According to the Empire State Building representative, there was “at no time danger to tenants, visitors, and observation deck guests.”

Both climbers have done similar stunt in various countries, including climbing Malaysia’s 2,227ft Merdeka 118 Tower and other structures in Miami and China.