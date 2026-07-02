July 3rd: Is it federal holiday ahead of Fourth of July? check what's open, what's closed

July 3rd: Is it federal holiday ahead of Fourth of July?

July 3rd and Fourth of July: What should we do? Most people are confused because Independence Day is falling on Saturday, July 4, making the holiday closure calendar more complicated than usual.

With Friday, July 3 being observed as a federal holiday, many federal offices and businesses are planning their schedules in advance, which left people confused about what will be open and what will be closed before the Independence Day weekend begins.

Let’s find out here the basics of 2026 Independence Day closures.

July 3 bank schedules: What's open?

With Independence Day landing on Saturday, July 4, America will observe the federal holiday tomorrow, July 3, 2026.

Most banks will remain open July 3; however, that said, some locations may function with limited hours.

Customers are best to check with their local branch about any change in schedule.

While the rest of the online banking services will operate normally, and Federal Reserve Banks and associated branches will function on July 3, as Fourth of July comes on Saturday.

What’s postal services' status on July 3?

The U.S. Postal Service will operate in normal business hours on Friday, July 3, 2026 with its core services including regular mail delivery.

Are federal offices closed on July 3?

Most of the federal government offices will remain closed on July 3, because Independence Day is observed.

For the unversed, the federal government institutions typically observe holidays that fall on a Saturday on the preceding Friday.

However, state and local government offices may function with modified schedules, so to avoid confusion, it’s best people check with operating hours of municipal administrations, courts, or other public departments before leaving their homes.

What stores are open on July 3?

Major grocery stores, pharmacies, and convenience stores are expected to function normally on July 3.

As the holiday weekend begins, it’s possible that some locations may close early or operate with limited hours.

So don't rush at the eleventh hour; instead, get your groceries early if you are planning an Independence Day fireworks celebration. After all, this Fourth of July, America turns 250.