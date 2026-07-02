Smart to Houston: Marcus Smart lands 2-year, $13M deal with Rockets

Marcus Smart lands 2-year, $13M deal with Rockets

Former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart has secured a two year contract at $13 million with the Houston Rockets.

Smart’s deal also includes a player option for the second season, according to an NBA insider, Shams Charania.

Smart sealed the deal on Wednesday, July 1, following free agency period kicked off on June 30, 2026.

Smart is again reuniting with head coach Ime Udoka, landing a key role in Houston’s backcourt.

Smart’s exit comes a day after LeBron James bid farewell to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, bringing an end to an eight-year run with the franchise.

However, Smart’s time span in L.A. was relatively short-lived, lasting only one season.

He posted 9.3 points with 3 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 28.5 minutes per game in 62 games, mostly appeared as a starter.

For context, Smart had earlier rejected his $5.4 million player option contract with the Lakers and opted to become a free agent instead.

Smart sealed two year deal of $10.5 million to come to L.A. with a player option for the second season.

He bounced back with the Lakers, leading the team in plus-minus as L.A. shattered rivals by 256 points when he was part of the roster.

With Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves both out for Game 3 of the L.A.’s first round series against the Rockets, Smart scored 21 points, 10 assists, and five interceptions.

Smart’s 2.4 interceptions per game during the playoffs placed him third among all players in the 2026 postseason.