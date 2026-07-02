Folarin Balogun's red makes him 5th USMNT player sent off, out for Belgium clash

The United States Men’s National Team has earned a round of 16 spot after defeating Bosnia-Herzegovina 2-0 in a round of 32 FIFA World Cup match on Wednesday, July 1, 2026.

Team USMNT after being reduced to 10 players, as American forward Folarin Balogun was shown a red card in the early moments of the second half after VAR review.

Malik Tillman added another goal with a stunning free kick after Balogun exited to close the game with a clean sheet.

USMNT’s boss Mauricio Pochettino calls out the referees in a post match press conference.

He said, “After watching it on TV, it was never meant to be a player step on it, it’s a normal action in football that happens by chance.”

Pochettino revealed what Balogun said afterward in the locker room about the VAR decision as “sad” and “disappointed.”

“It’s never intentional. It’s never a red card,” USMNT manager added.

Pochettino’s remarks highlight a growing frustration within the USMNT camp as several key decisions went against the U.S. throughout the campaign.

Balogun has netted the ball thrice in this World Cup run so far.

Will Balogun play round of 16 game against Belgium?

As per FIFA rules, a player who has been handed over a red card results in a one-game suspension which makes Balogun out of the round of 16 game against Belgium.

The AS Monaco striker has become the fifth American to receive a red card in the World Cup.

Balogun also earned the title to score a goal and departed in a World Cup knockout match since France legend Zinedine Zidane was awarded a red card for a head-butt in the 2006 final.