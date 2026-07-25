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Tony Romo arrested for OWI in Milwaukee, faces court date: Here's what we know

'Romo performed poorly on field sobriety tests' after he was pulled over by traffic officers' per the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published July 25, 2026

Tony Romo arrested for OWI in Milwaukee, faces court date: Heres what we know
Tony Romo arrested for OWI in Milwaukee, faces court date: Here's what we know

Tony Romo, former Dallas Cowboys QB was charged with operating while driving after his arrest on Thursday night, July 23.

Romo, 43, was driving on I-43 heading southbound.

After hanging up his boots, the Burlington-born former Dallas Cowboys quarterback has been doing commentary on CBS network.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, “Romo performed poorly on field sobriety tests” after he was pulled over by traffic officers, while driving south on Interstate 43 on Thursday, July 23.

The sheriff’s officials added, “Romo was first arrested at around 6:15 p.m. and booked at around 9:45 p.m. and released at around 11 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 23, 2026."

It marks the first offense of OWI in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

He is not set to appear before court on September 21, 2026.

Romo, is leading CBS’s NFL panel of analysts for the game coverage since 2017.

He has appeared for four Pro Bowl games during an NFL career that spanned 12 years (2004-2016), while remaining consistent with Dallas Cowboys.

Former Cowboys’ QB had posted 248 touchdowns, and had been the record holder for the franchise, in all-time passing yards of 34,183 until Dak Prescott broke it last season.

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