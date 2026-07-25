Did Saquon Barkley see it coming before LeBron James signed with 76ers?

LeBron James finally listened to his heart and signed with the Philadelphia 76ers for his 24th season.

King James's decision appears to move on his own volition rather than bowing to fan buzz, who wanted him to sign deal with the Heat.

Before King James announced his big move, Saquon Barkley pitched him to land at Philly for a title bid ahead of the upcoming season.

The 41-year-old James took to X (formerly called Twitter) and penned a lengthy post on Friday, July 24.

“I’m not going for money. I’m not going for a family. What am I really playing for at this point? I still want to sacrifice. I still want to work. I still want to compete, to win and to have a chance at the feeling of winning,” James wrote.

The statement appears to be closely framed, aiming at James’ aim to bring the title to Philly one more time before he bids farewell to the game.

And surprisingly, the sentiment was also highlighted by the Philadelphia Eagles star Saquon Barkley.

Barkley, on July 11, pitched that James should land at 76ers for a title bid.

During a football camp at Haddonfield High School in New Jersey, Barkley answered a question about his pitch to LeBron to join the 76ers.

He said, “I think it is one of the greatest sports towns in the world.”

“If you want to go out with a bang, I feel like a great spot would be in Philly, and bringing a championship to Philadelphia, you’d be remembered forever,” Barkley added.

King James, who turns 42 this December, will become the first NBA player to appear in his 24th season.

The four-time NBA champion King James last month informed the L.A. Lakers of not being interested in playing for the franchise for the upcoming season.