PM Shehbaz, CDF Munir pay respects to late supreme leader Ali Khamenei

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir pay their respects to late Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Tehran, Iran, July 3, 2026. — X/@PakPMO

PM Shehbaz pays rich tribute to Khamenei's services for Islam.

Premier expresses solidarity with Iranian leadership, nation.

Khamenei guided Iranian nation for decades with wisdom: PM.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir on Friday paid their respects to Iran's late supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, state TV footage showed.

PM Shehbaz and Field Marshal Munir were accompanied by a high-level Pakistani delegation as they visited the coffin.

The prime minister paid tribute to the invaluable services of martyred Ali Khamenei's for Islam, saying the late supreme leader guided the Iranian nation for decades with extraordinary insight, wisdom, and foresight.

PM Shehbaz expressed complete solidarity with Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, President Masoud Pezeshkian, and the brotherly people of Iran in this national tragedy, and prayed for the elevation of the martyred leader's ranks and his forgiveness.

A parliamentary delegation led by Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani and National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, along with members of parliament and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, also attended the funeral alongside PM Shehbaz.

After participating in the funeral prayers, the premier, who had arrived in Tehran just today, departed for Istanbul for his official visit to Turkiye.

Separately, Field Marshal Munir met Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and paid rich tribute to the services of the late supreme leader.

PM Shehbaz and Field Marshal Munir reached Tehran earlier today to attend the funeral prayers of late Ali Khamenei, and convey Pakistan's condolences to the Iranian leadership.

Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni received PM Shehbaz upon arrival at the Mehrabad Airport. Senior Pakistani and Iranian diplomatic officials were also present to welcome the prime minister, according to a statement issued by the PM Office.

During the one-day visit, PM Shehbaz will also reaffirm Pakistan's complete solidarity with the brotherly people of Iran during their time of grief, it said.

The prime minister is leading a high-level delegation comprising National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, and others.

Khamenei was martyred on February 28 this year, the first day of Israeli and US strikes on Iran. His funeral began in Tehran on Friday, with burial scheduled for July 9 in his hometown of Mashhad, according to Iranian state media.