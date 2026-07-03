Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive new surprise title ahead of UK return

Prince Harry's upcoming visit to the UK has put him back in the headlines as royal commentators and fans are equally curious about his visit, with many sharing thoughts on the Sussexes.

Meghan and Harry have been handed a new shock title even before their return to the country.

The couple were branded “agents of chaos” as a royal commentator criticised them for the confusion regarding their upcoming trip to the UK.

It comes amid reports of Harry and Meghan's return to Britain with their children to mark the one-year-to-go event for the Invictus Games in Birmingham.

The couple's much-hyped trip has been shrouded in uncertainty regarding their security while they're in the country. Harry's team is still considering options to determine whether it is safe for him to bring his wife and children to the UK.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams flayed the couple for their past attempts to 'harm' the monarchy, sayig: "They have not succeeded as A-listers in Hollywood and seem to be looking to arrange a future in a Britain, which they have made hostile to them because of their behaviour."

The expert went on: "What they do have is an international profile; the test is how they use it."

He next issued a four-word assessment of the Sussexes, suggesting that the problem Harry and Meghan have had over the past decade is: "They are not trustworthy."

It comes as Harry is set to travel to Britain next week, with Meghan and their young children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, previously thought to be joining him for the first time since celebrations for the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee 2022.