Case registered over alleged kidnap, rape of foreign women in Lahore

Yellow police tape displayed at a crime scene. — Reuters/File

Main suspect is grandson of high-profile political bigwig.

Suspects allegedly demanded invested money back.

FIR registered at Defence C Police Station.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered at the Defence C Police Station against five suspects, including Muhammad Raza Dar, identified as the grandson of a high-profile political bigwig, for the alleged kidnapping, extortion, and sexual assault of two foreign nationals.

The case was officially registered following a swift emergency rescue operation. According to the FIR, the two victims, one from the Netherlands and the other from Venezuela, were invited to Pakistan by Raza Dar, who had previously entered into a business partnership with them in Singapore in October 2025.

The victims arrived in Lahore on June 29, 2026, after Dar arranged their travel visas. The complainants stated that upon their arrival, they were forcibly taken to a residential location in Y-Block, Defence, where they were held at gunpoint.

The suspects aggressively assaulted the women, subjected them to severe physical abuse involving weapons, and demanded a hefty ransom of $1.5 million.

The perpetrators allegedly threatened to take their lives and sell their body parts if the demands were not met. The ordeal ended after one of the victims managed to contact her father in the Netherlands, who immediately alerted the Lahore Police via the 15 emergency helpline, leading to a rescue operation within two hours.

Following the high-profile arrests, a senior police source confirmed that the investigation is being conducted with complete transparency and entirely on merit.

“There is absolutely zero political interference in this case,” a Lahore police official stated. “Clear directives were issued by the Chief Minister of Punjab to ensure that the police act solely in accordance with the law and do not come under any pressure from political high-ups. Furthermore, much to the credit of the deputy prime minister, he did not interfere in the matter at all.”

The official highlighted that the police action was exceptionally prompt, resulting in the successful recovery of the victims and the immediate arrest of Raza Dar and his co-accused.

"The police fully facilitated both victims in recording their legal statements before the magistrate. Although their return flights were already booked, the police requested them to extend their stay for another day to properly facilitate the ongoing investigation. The expenses for this extension were fully paid out of the police budget to ensure the victims faced no further inconvenience," the source added.