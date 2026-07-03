Security sources warn of possible mass killings in India, cite rising extremism

Demonstrators hold placards during a protest against what they say is hate speech against Muslims by Hindu leaders, in New Delhi, India, December 27, 2021. — Reuters

Hindutva ideology blamed for intolerance.

Kashmir remains heavily militarised, says sources.

India termed "Hindutva-driven failed state".

Senior security sources have warned of a possible large-scale massacre in India, saying that growing religious extremism, intolerance and internal divisions could trigger violence on a scale that should not be ignored.

The remarks were made during a briefing by a senior security official with media influencers on developments related to India. According to security sources, India was attempting to divert attention from its internal challenges by creating instability across the region, particularly in Pakistan.

Security sources said that the Indian leadership was unwilling to accept ground realities, describing India as a "Hindutva-driven failed state" suffering from increasing religious extremism and intolerance. They said that the ideology of Hindutva had distorted India’s secular identity and that the country’s military had fallen victim to the ruling BJP’s religious and political agenda.

The sources further claimed that the slogan of "Shining India" was misleading in a deeply divided society and said that freedom of expression and press freedom in India remained under state control. They also claimed that India’s vision of "Akhand Bharat" reflected expansionist ambitions.

According to the security sources, the next major massacre could take place in India and warned that its severity could surpass the violence witnessed in Gaza. They said that discrimination against minorities, particularly Muslims, could further deepen divisions within India.

The sources also claimed that residents of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir were living in what they described as "the world’s largest military garrison", saying that there was one soldier for every seven to eight civilians. They further said that India staged false-flag operations by blaming Pakistan in an attempt to divert international attention from indigenous freedom movements.

The security sources said that India viewed a stable, prosperous and moderate Pakistan as a threat and claimed that sections of the Indian media and political leadership remained focused on shaping narratives against Pakistan and its armed forces. They also said that the banned Joint Awami Action Committee’s senior leadership was pursuing an Indian agenda.

The briefing concluded with the assertion that Pakistan and its people had never been intimidated by India and would not be intimidated in the future.