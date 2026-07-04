Kjell Nilsson cause of death: ‘Mad Max 2' actor dead at 76

Kjell Nilsson, the actor who terrified audiences as Lord Humungus in Mad Max 2, has died at 76.

According to a statement shared by his family, the Swedish actor and former Olympic-class weight lifter passed away peacefully at his home in Queensland, Australia, on Thursday after a lengthy battle with kidney disease.

Nilsson's loved ones revealed that he had spent four and a half years fighting the illness before choosing to stop dialysis treatment on Sunday.

“It was a long and painful journey, filled with countless battles to overcome, including the gradual loss of his bodily autonomy,” the family wrote on Facebook.

Despite his declining health, they said his final days were spent surrounded by peace and loved ones as he “did it his way.”

His family also revealed that doctors told Nilsson in 2022 he was unlikely to survive beyond Christmas that year.

Instead, he "proved them wrong" by living "four precious extra years with the people he loved most."

The statement also reflected on another major health battle four decades earlier, when severe blood clotting in his legs forced him to choose between double amputation or living with permanent complications.

“Against medical advice, Kjell chose to keep his legs,” they said, adding that his “relentless weight training, determination, and sheer force of will” helped him defy the odds.

“Even in his final days, many doctors could not fully explain how he had done it. Some referred to him as a walking miracle.”

Before becoming an actor, Nilsson moved from Sweden to Australia to train for the 1980 Moscow Olympics in weightlifting.

He later transitioned into acting after returning to Australia with his wife, actress Kate Ferguson, eventually landing the unforgettable role of Lord Humungus opposite Mel Gibson in George Miller's 1981 Mad Max sequel.

His other screen credits included The Pirate Movie, Man of Letters and The Edge of Power.