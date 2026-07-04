Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's reported prenup details explained

Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s reported prenup agreement

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may have celebrated their wedding with romance, but behind the scenes, reports suggest the couple also made a major business decision before saying “I do.”

Following their July 3 wedding at the Madison Square Garden, attention has shifted from the Dior gowns and celebrity guests to one question fans can’t stop asking: Did they sign a prenup?

According to Rob Shutter, the answer is yes–and Taylor’s father, Scott Swift, reportedly helped oversee the process.

"Scott is the definition of a great father," one insider claimed. "He's spent his entire adult life protecting Taylor while giving her the freedom to become the biggest star in the world."

With Taylor’s fortune reportedly sitting at around $2 billion and Travis Kelce’s wealth estimated at $90 million, the source added, "When you're dealing with nearly $2 billion in combined assets, a prenup isn't a sign of mistrust. It's smart business."

The insider also insisted there was no conflict over the agreement, saying, "Travis respects Scott tremendously... There was never any drama and never any pushback."

While the couple has not confirmed where the agreement was signed, reports have pointed to states including Tennessee and Rhode Island because of their stronger enforcement of prenuptial agreements.

TMZ also reported the document was not drafted in California.

Legal experts have also suggested the reported agreement could include privacy protections.

Attorney Sarah Luetto told Page Six that the couple may want "non-disparagement or non-disclosure terms related to their relationship," while leaving room for Swift’s songwriting.

For now, the reported prenup remains exactly that–a report. The newlyweds have not publicly addressed its existence or its terms.